Chip and Joanna Gaines announce departure from HGTV's 'Fixer Upper'

Chip and Joanna Gaines on the Texas set of the HGTV home-improvement series "Fixer Upper." The couple announced Tuesday that the upcoming season of the series will be their last.

Fans of home-renovation shows were heartbroken Tuesday when Chip and Joanna Gaines announced that they'll be leaving their hit HGTV series "Fixer Upper."

"It is with both sadness and expectation that we share the news that Season 5 of 'Fixer Upper' will be our last," the couple wrote on their blog. "While we are confident that this is the right choice for us, it has for sure not been an easy one to come to terms with."

The Gaineses also posted a video on their blog expressing their gratitude to fans for joining them and explaining that they're making the choice to focus on their family and their business in Waco, Texas.

"This journey has been indescribable," said a visibly emotional Chip. "The opportunity of a lifetime. Our family has grown up before our eyes on national television, which is an experience, that I can tell you, is beautiful. It’s wonderful for so many reasons."

"It’s such a bittersweet time for us, because the last five years, this has been our life," added Joanna. "The show, the crew here, these homes that we’ve gotten to renovate for these beautiful families."