Here's what's new and interesting in entertainment and the arts:
- 'The Good Place' gets third-season renewal on NBC
- Jane Curtin, Laraine Newman and other 'SNL' women stick up for Al Franken
- Colbert and Meyers delight in ‘the feud we’ve been waiting for’ between Donald Trump and LaVar Ball
- The Eagles announce 2018 tour dates with Chris Stapleton, Jimmy Buffett and James Taylor
- Kevin Hart and wife welcome baby boy Kenzo
'The Good Place' gets third-season renewal on NBC
|Yvonne Villarreal
How’s this for proof of life after death: NBC has renewed “The Good Place” for a third season.
The network has ordered a 13-episode season of the afterlife comedy that stars Ted Danson, Kristen Bell, William Jackson Harper, Jameela Jamil, Manny Jacinto and D’Arcy Carden.
The series, another critical favorite from Michael Schur (“Parks and Recreation”), is midway through its sophomore season. Though currently on a winter hiatus, the comedy has proved to be a solid performer in its Thursday slot so far this season. It’s averaging a 2.0 rating in adults 18-49 and 6.2 million viewers overall in “live plus seven day” averages from Nielsen Media Research.
The series is set to resume its second season on Jan. 4.