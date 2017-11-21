'The Good Place' gets third-season renewal on NBC

How’s this for proof of life after death: NBC has renewed “The Good Place” for a third season.

The network has ordered a 13-episode season of the afterlife comedy that stars Ted Danson, Kristen Bell, William Jackson Harper, Jameela Jamil, Manny Jacinto and D’Arcy Carden.

The series, another critical favorite from Michael Schur (“Parks and Recreation”), is midway through its sophomore season. Though currently on a winter hiatus, the comedy has proved to be a solid performer in its Thursday slot so far this season. It’s averaging a 2.0 rating in adults 18-49 and 6.2 million viewers overall in “live plus seven day” averages from Nielsen Media Research.

The series is set to resume its second season on Jan. 4.