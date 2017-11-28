The National Board of Review names 'The Post' best picture of 2017

Steven Spielberg’s "The Post" received its first major honor of awards season on Tuesday, as the movie about the journalism industry was named the year's best picture by the National Board of Review.



The film, which will not be released in theaters until Dec. 22, documents how the Washington Post covered the Pentagon Papers. It stars Tom Hanks and Meryl Streep, who were each recognized by the NBR as the best actor and actress of the year, respectively.



Spielberg, however, missed out on the directing nod — that went to Greta Gerwig, the actress who wrote and directed the coming-of-age tale "Lady Bird." Jordan Peele was recognized for having the year's best directorial debut, "Get Out," which also was called one of the best 10 movies of the year. Other top acting awards went to Willem Dafoe ("The Florida Project"), Laurie Metcalf ("Lady Bird") and Timothée Chalamet ("Call Me by Your Name").



Unlike other awards groups, the NBR's taste does not always align with the majority of critics and prognosticators. The NBR — which was founded in 1909 and describes itself as a "select group of film enthusiasts, filmmakers, professionals and academics of varying ages and backgrounds" — last picked the same best picture as the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences in 2008, when "Slumdog Millionaire" won the Oscar.

This year's NBR honorees will receive their prizes at a New York City gala hosted by Willie Geist in January.



Here’s the full list of nominees:



BEST FILM

“The Post”



BEST DIRECTOR

Greta Gerwig, “Lady Bird”



BEST DIRECTORIAL DEBUT

Jordan Peele, “Get Out”



BEST CAST ENSEMBLE

“Get Out”



BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR

Willem Dafoe, “The Florida Project”



BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Laurie Metcalf, “Lady Bird”



BEST ANIMATED FEATURE

“Coco” (Disney/Pixar)



BREAKTHROUGH PERFORMANCE

Timothée Chalamet, “Call Me by Your Name”



BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY

“Phantom Thread,” Paul Thomas Anderson



BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY

“The Disaster Artist” (Scott Neustadter & Michael H. Weber)



BEST FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM

“Foxtrot” (Sony Classics, Israel)



TOP FOREIGN FILMS

“A Fantastic Woman”

“Frantz”

“Loveless”

“Summer 1993”

“The Square”



SPOTLIGHT AWARD

“Wonder Woman” director Patty Jenkins and actress Gal Gadot



FREEDOM OF EXPRESSION (tie)

John Ridley’s “Let it Fall: Los Angeles, 1982-1992”

Angelina Jolie’s “First They Killed My Father”



BEST DOCUMENTARY

“Jane” (Nat Geo)



TOP FIVE DOCUMENTARIES

“Abacus: Small Enough to Jail”

“Brimstone & Glory”

“Eric Clapton: Life in 12 Bars”

“Faces Places”

“Hell on Earth: The Fall of Syria and the Rise of ISIS”



TOP 10 MOVIES

“Baby Driver”

“Call Me by Your Name”

“The Disaster Artist”

“Downsizing”

“Dunkirk”

“The Florida Project”

“Get Out”

“Lady Bird”

“Logan”

“Phantom Thread”



TOP 10 INDEPENDENT MOVIES

“Beatriz at Dinner”

“Brigsby Bear”

“A Ghost Story”

“Lady Macbeth”

“Logan Lucky”

“Loving Vincent”

“Menashe”

“Norman: The Moderate Rise and Tragic Fall of a New York Fixer”

“Patti Cake$”

“Wind River”