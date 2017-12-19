'The Voice' names its 2017 winner ...

Here's what's new and interesting in entertainment and the arts:
|Jevon Phillips
The confetti has fallen, and Blake Shelton has once again triumphed as a coach on the 13th season of NBC’s “The Voice,” this time with his stolen protégé Chloe Kohanski.
The 23-year-old Nashville resident was the last one standing, with second place going to Addison Agen, third to Brooke Simpson and fourth place Red Marlow.
Here’s video of the dramatic unveiling, and underneath that, the finale performance that featured Kohanski and Billy Idol.