Weinstein Co. withdraws from Outfest Legacy Awards amid Harvey Weinstein's controversy

Amid controversy surrounding Harvey Weinstein, Weinstein Co. has "decided to withdraw" from Outfest's Legacy Awards, where the company was set to be honored as a corporate trailblazer by the LGBTQ festival later this month.

The festival's executive director, Christopher Racster, said in a letter that after conversations with the company, the following message was received Friday morning:

"Because we wholeheartedly support Outfest and its mission to preserve LGBTQ cinema, we have decided to withdraw from The Legacy Awards at this time. We do not want to overshadow the extraordinary achievements of the other honorees."

Outfest's Legacy Awards, set for Oct. 22, is an annual fundraiser for the organization. It will continue, honoring Laverne Cox and Rita Moreno with trailblazer and ally awards, respectively.

"Both of these women have fought and stood up for the basic human rights of all people to be treated fairly, especially within a culture in Hollywood that has at times discriminated against them," Racster continued in his letter.

Weinstein Co. was originally selected for the corporate honor "for its innovative portrayal of the LGBT community" in film, a previous news release said. It has released award-winning pictures such as "Carol," "The Imitation Game," "Philomena" and "Transamerica."

The funds from the gala, which started 12 years ago, support the Outfest UCLA Legacy Project, which preserves LGBTQ moving images.