Things get a little awkward in the first 'CHIPs' trailer

Some people are really comfortable with their bodies while others really don't know how to handle that comfort. That's one of the dynamics at play in the first trailer for the upcoming "CHIPs" movie.

"CHIPs" stars Dax Shepard and Michael Peña as a pair of motorcycle California Highway Patrol officers out to keep the streets safe. Except Peña's Frank "Ponch" Poncherello is actually an undercover FBI agent tasked with tracking down the crooked cops within the department.

The comedy is a reboot of the TV series that aired from 1977 to 1983 and starred Erik Estrada and Larry Wilcox. Shepard, who plays Jon Baker, also wrote and directed the film.

"CHIPs" is scheduled for a March 24 release.

Watch the trailer, which premiered on "Jimmy Kimmel Live" on Wednesday, above.