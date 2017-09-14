Here's what's new and interesting in entertainment and the arts:
- Dee Rees and the cast of 'Mudbound' create a vibrant, intertwined history
- Elvis Presley's holiday recordings posthumously paired with orchestra for new Christmas album
- Selena Gomez reveals pal Francia Raisa donated a kidney to her over the summer
- 'This Is Us' star Mandy Moore engaged to Dawes frontman Taylor Goldsmith
- Sean Spicer proves he's still Team Trump on ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live’
'This Is Us' star Mandy Moore engaged to Dawes frontman Taylor Goldsmith
|Libby Hill
This is us ... getting married!
Mandy Moore, star of NBC's breakout family drama "This Is Us," and Taylor Goldsmith, frontman of folk-rock band Dawes, are engaged.
Former E! News reporter Marc Malkin broke the news on his Facebook page Tuesday, stating that Goldsmith had popped the question the evening before.
Moore was seen Tuesday in Brentwood wearing what appeared to be an engagement ring, according to People, who spoke to "This Is Us" costars Chris Sullivan and Jon Huertas, who confirmed the rumor.
"She just sent out an alert over our family text chain, so I can’t wait to hear about it,” Sullivan told People. “She just sent a photo and just wanted us all to know that this just happened, and so then we went on a response spree for about a day and a half."
The pair celebrated their two-year dating anniversary in July, with Moore posting a photo on Instagram captioned, "The best 2 years. Never not smiling with you, T."
In August, Goldsmith posted a photo of himself and Moore celebrating his birthday on the official Dawes Instagram account. It was captioned, "Thanks for all the birthday wishes everyone. Here's me blowing out some candles with my favorite person in the world."
Moore has been married once before, to singer-songwriter Ryan Adams. After marrying in 2009, the two released a statement announcing their separation in January 2015. Their divorce was finalized in June 2016.
Representatives for Moore did not immediately respond to The Times' request for comment Thursday morning.