'This Is Us' star Mandy Moore engaged to Dawes frontman Taylor Goldsmith

Mandy Moore is reportedly engaged to Taylor Goldsmith after dating for two years.

This is us ... getting married!

Mandy Moore, star of NBC's breakout family drama "This Is Us," and Taylor Goldsmith, frontman of folk-rock band Dawes, are engaged.

Former E! News reporter Marc Malkin broke the news on his Facebook page Tuesday, stating that Goldsmith had popped the question the evening before.

Moore was seen Tuesday in Brentwood wearing what appeared to be an engagement ring, according to People, who spoke to "This Is Us" costars Chris Sullivan and Jon Huertas, who confirmed the rumor.

"She just sent out an alert over our family text chain, so I can’t wait to hear about it,” Sullivan told People. “She just sent a photo and just wanted us all to know that this just happened, and so then we went on a response spree for about a day and a half."

The pair celebrated their two-year dating anniversary in July, with Moore posting a photo on Instagram captioned, "The best 2 years. Never not smiling with you, T."