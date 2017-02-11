Tiffany Trump takes in New York Fashion Week

Tiffany Trump, the youngest daughter of President Trump, took in a New York Fashion Week show Saturday morning, sitting front row at the Fall/Winter 2017 Taoray Wang runway show at Skylight Clarkson Square on Washington Street. Her mother, Marla Maples, was at her side, and a scrum of Secret Service agents and venue security were posted nearby.

The fashion flock had been speculating about a possible Trump appearance since fashion week kicked off Thursday because the Shanghai-based label (which has shown at New York Fashion Week for the last few years) custom designed the white double-breasted coat she wore on Inauguration Day.

We didn’t get a chance to speak with Trump (“You can take one picture,” we were told when we approached, “but no questions”) before the show, and after the runway finale walk, she and Maples were whisked backstage (presumably to meet the designer) and then off the premises.

As members of the fashion media and well-wishers surrounded Wang backstage, the designer looked around and shook her head in amazement at the beehive of activity. “This is bizarre,” she said.