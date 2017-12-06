Time for women: The numbers behind the history of Person of the Year

Five women – and an obscured sixth – grace the cover of Time’s Person of the Year issue, honoring the “the Silence Breakers,” the men and women exposing sexual harassment in the workplace.

The accompanying article was conceived, reported and written by women, according to a tweet from Charlotte Alter, the national correspondent for the magazine.

“It was fact-checked by women. The video was shot and edited by women. The layout and photo spread were designed by women,” Alter tweeted. “It's one of the reasons I'm proud to work at Time.”

But as incisive a decision it was to acknowledge the #MeToo campaign as the most influential narrative of the year, where have the contributions of women landed on the Time list historically?

Here are some numbers.