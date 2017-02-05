Major award shows such as the Grammys and the Oscars are right around the corner, but much of the arts and entertainment world is spending more time reacting to the new presidency of Donald Trump and his recent executive order on immigration. Here's what's new and interesting in entertainment and the arts:
- Yes, 'Sharknado 5' is a thing that is happening
- Samantha Bee urges viewers to push back against Trump
- Beyonce and Jay Z expecting twins
- This visa-holding college kid is who Trump's travel ban is keeping out
- Entertainment in January: Oprah to join '60 Minutes'; AFI supports Asghar Farhadi
Times writer's nephew makes it to Los Angeles despite Trump's travel ban
|Times Staff
Abdullah, the 19-year-old nephew of Times writer Lorraine Ali, had been among those affected by the executive order signed by President Trump barring citizens of seven Muslim-majority countries from entering the U.S. — even if they’ve already been vetted and have a valid visa.
But no longer.