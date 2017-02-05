BUSINESS
Californians are paying billions for power they don't need
ENTERTAINMENT

Major award shows such as the Grammys and the Oscars are right around the corner, but much of the arts and entertainment world is spending more time reacting to the new presidency of Donald Trump and his recent executive order on immigration. Here's what's new and interesting in entertainment and the arts:

Politics

Times writer's nephew makes it to Los Angeles despite Trump's travel ban

Times Staff

Abdullah, the 19-year-old nephew of Times writer Lorraine Ali, had been among those affected by the executive order signed by President Trump barring citizens of seven Muslim-majority countries from entering the U.S. — even if they’ve already been vetted and have a valid visa.

But no longer.

Read the full story: "This visa-holding, pop culture-loving Muslim college kid is who Trump's travel ban is keeping out."

Latest updates

Copyright © 2017, Los Angeles Times
59°