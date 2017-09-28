Trick or treat? Tom Hanks will reprise David S. Pumpkins for animated Halloween special

Here's what's new and interesting in entertainment and the arts:
- Tom Hanks will reprise David S. Pumpkins for animated Halloween special
- Kim Kardashian appears to confirm she and Kanye West are having a third child
- Julia Louis-Dreyfus announces battle with breast cancer
- Disney is remaking 'Hocus Pocus' without the original cast
- Meghan McCain set to join ABC's 'The View'
- Hugh Hefner spoke with the L.A. Times often — and always had something memorable to say
Tracy Brown
David S. Pumpkins is headed back to TV for an animated Halloween special. Any questions?
NBC has announced that Tom Hanks will reprise his role as David S. Pumpkins, who was introduced last year in the "Saturday Night Live" sketch "Haunted Elevator." This time he'll come back for "The David S. Pumpkins Halloween Special."
Dressed in a jack-o'-lantern print suit, Pumpkins made his debut as part of a thrill ride flanked by two dancing skeletons declaring his intention to "scare the hell out of you."
There were many questions, none of which were answered, but the sketch definitely left an impression. Hanks hinted that he was reviving the character with a tweet earlier this month.
"The David S. Pumpkins Halloween Special" will be set in a small suburban town on All Hallow's Eve. The story will follow Pumpkins and his skeleton sidekicks as they show a young boy and their sister the true meaning of Halloween. There will likely be many questions, but NBC's official description promises Pumpkins and his pals will be answering none along the way.
“It’s scary how quickly the original ‘SNL’ sketch caught on, and we’re thrilled that Tom Hanks is back to keep the fun going,” George Cheeks, NBC's president of business operations and late-night programming, said in a statement.
Joining Hanks as part of the Halloween special's voice cast is "Game of Thrones" actor Peter Dinklage as well as the original sketch's creators: Mikey Day, Bobby Moynihan and Streeter Seidell.
The half-hour "David S. Pumpkins Halloween Special" will air on NBC on Oct. 28.
To prepare, watch the original "Haunted Elevator" sketch below.