Trick or treat? Tom Hanks will reprise David S. Pumpkins for animated Halloween special

David S. Pumpkins is headed back to TV for an animated Halloween special. Any questions?

NBC has announced that Tom Hanks will reprise his role as David S. Pumpkins, who was introduced last year in the "Saturday Night Live" sketch "Haunted Elevator." This time he'll come back for "The David S. Pumpkins Halloween Special."

Dressed in a jack-o'-lantern print suit, Pumpkins made his debut as part of a thrill ride flanked by two dancing skeletons declaring his intention to "scare the hell out of you."

There were many questions, none of which were answered, but the sketch definitely left an impression. Hanks hinted that he was reviving the character with a tweet earlier this month.