Musicians, creators and celebs react to the death of Tom Petty

Though Tom Petty didn't die until Monday night, conflicting reports about his health status — plus, perhaps, a national mood heightened by sadness and shock over the mass shooting in Las Vegas — meant eulogies were widespread on social media starting earlier that day, ahead of his journey into the great, wide open.

"My [broken heart] has many emotions today. Yesterday was a living nightmare," singer Jake Owen, who had performed at the Route 91 Harvest festival shortly before the shooting started, said Monday. "More sad news today losing Tom Petty. Life is short. Live it. Love u all."

Peter Frampton tweeted: "I can't believe we have lost Tom Petty on this already horrible day. My love to his wife & children and the entire Heartbreaker family."

Petty's 40-plus years in the music industry made for an influence that was felt far and wide. Here are some more social-media memorials to the three-time Grammy winner.