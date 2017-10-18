Tom Petty's daughter shares intimate photos from his private memorial service

Rock and Roll Hall of Fame musician Tom Petty was laid to rest on Monday in a private service at the Self Realization Fellowship Lake Shrine in Pacific Palisades, the same place where the funeral for his friend and former Traveling Wilburys bandmate, Beatles guitarist and songwriter George Harrison, took place in 2001. Petty’s daughter, AnnaKim Violette Petty, shared several photos on her Instagram account, along with comments that reflected the broad swath of emotions her father’s death and the service elicited in her.

She included several photos of herself with photos of her father on display at the service. With one, she wrote, “This is very hard for me.” She also posted a shot of herself with her sister, Adria, with the caption, "We care about each other and love our bad ass father💜." In another photo of herself sipping from a glass on a sandy beach with lapping waves in the background around sunset, she wrote, “Drunk muppet heart broken but in love with life lets love til dawn.”