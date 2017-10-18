Here's what's new and interesting in entertainment and the arts:
Tom Petty's daughter shares intimate photos from his private memorial service
Rock and Roll Hall of Fame musician Tom Petty was laid to rest on Monday in a private service at the Self Realization Fellowship Lake Shrine in Pacific Palisades, the same place where the funeral for his friend and former Traveling Wilburys bandmate, Beatles guitarist and songwriter George Harrison, took place in 2001.
Petty’s daughter, AnnaKim Violette Petty, shared several photos on her Instagram account, along with comments that reflected the broad swath of emotions her father’s death and the service elicited in her.
She included several photos of herself with photos of her father on display at the service. With one, she wrote, “This is very hard for me.”
She also posted a shot of herself with her sister, Adria, with the caption, "We care about each other and love our bad ass father💜."
In another photo of herself sipping from a glass on a sandy beach with lapping waves in the background around sunset, she wrote, “Drunk muppet heart broken but in love with life lets love til dawn.”
Petty died Oct. 2 after going into cardiac arrest at his home in Malibu. He was 66. Just five days earlier, in his final interview, he told The Times that the Heartbreakers' just-completed 40th-anniversary tour was immensely rewarding for him and that he anticipated there would be more music to come from the long-running band.
"I think we're still on a mission for good," he said. "I'm so touched by [fans' response during the tour]. This year has been a wonderful year for us. This has been the big slap on the back we never got. And it's really felt good."