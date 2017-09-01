Toni Basil sues Viacom, Walt Disney Co., Forever 21 in continued rights battle over 'Mickey'

Toni Basil, the acclaimed choreographer and self-described one-hit wonder, has filed suit against various corporations, including Walt Disney Co., Viacom and Forever 21, as well as the music publisher Razor & Tie.

It's the latest development in Basil's ongoing fight over rights to the popular song "Mickey," which she recorded in 1981.

Basil alleges that Razor & Tie has been illegally licensing the song for use in commercials and TV shows. The recent suit is part of a saga stretching back decades.

According to the new suit, which was filed on Thursday in Los Angeles County Superior Court, Razor & Tie "regularly held themselves out as rights holders with the ability to license 'Mickey' for commercial synchronization," when in fact it had no right to do so.

The defendants, the suit also claims, "knowingly used [Basil's] name, likeness, and/or persona for the purpose of advertising, selling, and/or soliciting purchase of merchandise, goods and/or services" without her consent.

The suit claims Basil "became withdrawn, despondent and physically ill" as a result of the alleged unauthorized use in shows including "South Park" and "RuPaul's Drag Race" and commercials by Forever 21,

Attorneys for Basil and Razor & Tie were unavailable for immediate comment on Friday.