Kevin Hart's ex-wife renews claims about his 'lies and infidelity'

Torrei Hart, ex-wife of comedian Kevin Hart, has lobbed new accusations that the actor was unfaithful to her during the final years of their marriage.

In an interview with "Inside Edition" on Monday, Torrei Hart attributed the end of the couple's marriage to both growing apart and "lies and infidelity."

Her claims come on the heels of Kevin Hart's video apology he posted over the weekend after an alleged extortion attempt suggested he might not have been faithful to his wife of a year, Eniko Parrish.

Parrish and Torrei Hart have sparred before. On Instagram, Parrish featured a photo from her wedding to Hart, stating that they had been together for eight years and married for one.

Torrei and Kevin Hart have been divorced for six years.