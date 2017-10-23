ENTERTAINMENT

Here's what's new and interesting in entertainment and the arts:

Movies

Watch the first trailer for 'Phantom Thread,' possibly Daniel Day-Lewis' final film

Tre'vell Anderson
Daniel Day-Lewis in "Phantom Thread." (YouTube)
Daniel Day-Lewis in "Phantom Thread." (YouTube)

The official trailer for "Phantom Thread," possibly the final role of Daniel Day-Lewis' acting career, debuted Monday. The three-time Oscar winner announced back in June that he will be retiring. 

From famed writer-director Paul Thomas Anderson ("There Will Be Blood," "Magnolia"), "Phantom Thread" is set in the fashion world of 1950s London. Day-Lewis plays a dressmaker commissioned to design for members of high society and the royal family and who falls in love with a waitress, played by Vicky Krieps. Lesley Manville and Camilla Rutherford also star.

Due out on Christmas, the film is one of the final award-season contenders to be released. Will Day-Lewis nab another nomination come Oscars time? Perhaps.

Check out the trailer below:

Latest updates

Copyright © 2017, Los Angeles Times
EDITION: California | U.S. & World
93°