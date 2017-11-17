'Transparent' actress alleges inappropriate behavior by Jeffrey Tambor

Jeffrey Tambor is accused of a second allegation of sexual misconduct.

Another woman working on Amazon's "Transparent" has come forward to accuse Jeffrey Tambor of sexual misconduct.

Transgender actress Trace Lysette, who plays yoga instructor Shea on the series, wrote a lengthy post on social media Thursday night outlining her own experiences with Tambor.

In Lysette's post, she alleges that Tambor made an over-the-top sexual comment to her when her costume was particularly revealing.

Later that same day, Lysette claims that Tambor approached her and “leaned his body against me, and began quick, discreet thrusts back and forth against my body. I felt his penis on my hip through his thin pajamas.”

Lysette is the second woman to come forward alleging improper behavior from Tambor.

Two weeks ago, Tambor's former assistant, Van Barnes — also a transgender woman — claimed that the “Arrested Development” actor behaved inappropriately around her, sparking an official Amazon investigation.

“I am aware that a former disgruntled assistant of mine has made a private post implying that I had acted in an improper manner toward her,” Tambor told Deadline after Barnes' claims became public.

“I adamantly and vehemently reject and deny any and all implication and allegation that I have ever engaged in any improper behavior toward this person or any other person I have ever worked with. I am appalled and distressed by this baseless allegation.”

In her Thursday post, Lysette urged Amazon to “remove the problem and let the show go on.”

“It's vital that the show's creator, show runner and its studio re-center the narrative of 'Transparent' on the experiences of the other trans characters and family members audiences have grown to love on the series,” Lysette wrote .

Representatives for Lysette, Tambor and Amazon did not immediately respond to The Times' request for comment Friday morning.