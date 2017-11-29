Trevor Noah explains the president's Pocahontas jab: 'Donald Trump was being woke'

Donald Trump found an unusual ally Tuesday night as Trevor Noah tackled the problematic Elizabeth Warren behavior that spawned the president’s “Pocahontas” nickname.

On Monday, during a ceremony honoring Navajo code talkers, Trump again used his nickname for Warren in derogatory fashion.

“This whole beef between Donald Trump and Elizabeth Warren is a tricky one to process because all the other nicknames that he uses on other people are self-explanatory,” Noah explained on “The Daily Show.”

He illustrated his point by mentioning “low-energy” Jeb Bush, “little” Marco Rubio and “lyin’” Ted Cruz.

Because Warren’s nickname isn’t as readily apparent, Noah dove into the backstory, which included years of the Massachusetts senator misidentifying herself as Native American.

“The way Warren tells the story, it’s been part of her family lore for decades, that they have some Native American ancestry,” Noah said, though evidence has never born that family history out.

“Is Trump racist?” Noah asked, “Yeah. But in his own … way, he’s hitting Elizabeth Warren for saying she’s Native American when she wasn’t. Something she’s never apologized for or owned up to.”

Warren, he pointed out, did something problematic, something conscientious people call each other out on every day.

Noah then made the most unnerving pronouncement of all: “As weird as it is to say, in his own racially offensive way, Donald Trump was being woke.”