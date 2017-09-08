Troy Gentry, of country group Montgomery Gentry, dies in helicopter crash

Troy Gentry of music group Montgomery Gentry was killed in a helicopter crash Friday in Medford, N.J. He was 50.

The duo was scheduled to perform a show on Friday at the Flying W Airport & Resort in Medford, N.J. The helicopter crashed in a forested area just outside the venue, according to FAA reports cited by Associated Press.

Gentry and a fellow passenger were killed, though it was not immediately clear who was piloting the helicopter.

"It is with great sadness that we confirm that Troy Gentry, half of the popular country duo, Montgomery Gentry, was tragically killed in a helicopter crash," read a statement on the band's website. "Troy Gentry's family wishes to acknowledge all of the kind thoughts and prayers, and asks for privacy at this time."

Gentry co-founded the group with Eddie Montgomery in Lexington, Ky.

The duo released its debut album "Tattoos & Scars" in 1999, and went on to score several country chart-topping hits, including ''Lucky Man," "Roll With Me," "Something to Be Proud Of," ''Back When I Knew It All" and "If You Ever Stop Loving Me."