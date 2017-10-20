TV Academy to vote on disciplinary proceedings for Harvey Weinstein in November

Disgraced producer Harvey Weinstein is facing potential expulsion from the Television Academy in the wake of the growing sexual harassment and assault allegations levied against him.

Per the academy's bylaws, the producer, whose Weinstein Co. is behind Emmy-winning series such as "Project Runway" and Netflix dud "Marco Polo," will be subjected to a vote in November when the academy's board of governors will decide whether to maintain his membership.

The outcome doesn't seem promising for Weinstein, who has been accused of harassing dozens of women over the past three decades and is currently under investigation by police departments in Los Angeles, New York and London.

"Sexual harassment in any form is abhorrent and totally unacceptable," an academy spokesperson said in a statement on Thursday. "Television is a collaborative industry and we fully support those who have been affected by these allegations. The Television Academy stands united with those throughout the industry condemning such behavior in the strongest terms."

The board met on Thursday to discuss the accusations against the producer and, "in accordance with the Academy's established procedures, it was overwhelmingly decided to initiate disciplinary proceedings." Such proceedings could result in terminating his membership.

Weinstein has already been ousted from his own studio, the Motion Picture Academy, BAFTA, British Film Institute and numerous other professional organizations that have distanced themselves from the producer. Several of them also moved to enact measures to help reduce workplace harassment.