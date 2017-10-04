'Bob's Burgers' movie ordered up by Twentieth Century Fox

Twentieth Century Fox is cooking up a “Bob’s Burgers” movie.

The studio announced Wednesday that it is developing a film based on the animated Fox comedy series, which last month won its second Emmy for outstanding animated program. Chronicling the misadventures of the Belcher family, owners of a struggling hamburger restaurant in a seaside town, the series recently kicked off its eighth season with a special fan-drawn episode.

The movie, produced by Fox Animation, is slated to hit theaters on July 17, 2020.

“We know the movie has to scratch every itch the fans of the show have ever had, but it also has to work for all the good people who’ve never seen the show,” series creator Loren Bouchard said in a statement. “We also know it has to fill every inch of the screen with the colors and the sounds and the ever-so-slightly greasy texture of the world of Bob’s — but most of all it has to take our characters on an epic adventure. In other words, it has to be the best movie ever made. But no pressure, right?”

“A ‘Bob’s Burgers’ film fits perfectly with our initiative to redouble our family and animation efforts,” said Stacey Snider, chairman and CEO of Twentieth Century Fox Film.