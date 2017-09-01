Tyler Perry is donating $1 million to Harvey efforts in Houston

Tyler Perry has pledged $1 million for Harvey relief and recovery efforts after taking time to carefully select the recipients.

"What I'm seeing in Houston — the humanity, the caring for everybody, black, white, yellow, green, doesn't matter — that is who we are as Americans. And I'm so proud of everyone who is helping so many people there," he said in a Facebook video, contrasting this week's relief efforts against the recent violence in Charlottesville, Va.

The mastermind behind the popular "Madea" franchise said he delayed his donation a bit because he wasn't happy with the amount that went directly to those in need during the Hurricane Katrina aftermath in 2005.

"I was looking for people who were boots on the ground, who could help immediately, people that I trust, people that I know are going to do the right thing," Perry said.

So far, he said, he's given $250,000 each to pastor Joel Osteen's Lakewood Church and the same to efforts involving Houston native Beyoncé's pastor, Rudy Rasmus. The balance of the money will be distributed later.

"I know that there’s been some controversy about Joel Osteen and him not opening the doors of the church,” Perry acknowledged. “Joel and [his wife] Victoria are amazing people — there’s no way that they would lock people out of the church or not let people seek shelter.”

Lakewood opened the doors of its 16,000-seat, 606,000-square-foot facility to Harvey victims late Tuesday morning, but before that rumors circulated that the megachurch had locked out people who were fleeing the storm.