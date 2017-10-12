Unreleased Whitney Houston recordings included in 25th anniversary 'The Bodyguard' package

Whitney Houston shown performing in 1993, around the time she was touring behind "The Bodyguard" soundtrack.

Previously unreleased live recordings by Whitney Houston and alternate takes from the sessions for her blockbuster hit soundtrack album to the film “The Bodyguard” will make up a new collection to be released Nov. 17.

“Whitney Houston—I Wish You Love: More From The Bodyguard” will commemorate the 25th anniversary of the film and the companion album. It includes an alternate mix of the hit single from the film, “I Will Always Love You” (a cover of the Dolly Parton song), as well as live performances from Houston's 1993-'95 The Bodyguard tour, including a version of the song “Run to You” that she rarely performed.

The new album will be released 25 years to the day of the original release date in 1992 for “The Bodyguard” soundtrack, which became the first album of the SoundScan era that began just a year earlier, to sell 1 million copies in a single week.

The album will be available on CD and in digital form. A two-LP set on purple vinyl will be available later, at a date still to be determined. It can be ordered in advance of the release date here.

Additionally, on Oct. 31, Warner Bros. Home Entertainment is releasing a 25th anniversary edition of the film with special features to select digital retailers. The film also will be available on DVD and Blu-ray.