- Obituary: Singer George Michael dies at 53
- Actress Carrie Fisher is in critical condition after a cardiac episode on flight from London to L.A.
- Martin Scorsese discusses his long journey to make 'Silence'
- The review of the annual 'Doctor Who' Christmas special
- What is Netflix?
'Voice of an angel': Celebrities react to the death of George Michael
|Libby Hill
The Internet was in shock Sunday as it learned of the sudden passing of pop music star George Michael .
Michael passed peacefully at home over the Christmas holiday, the singer’s publicist said in a statement.
As fans of the musician worked through their grief on social media, many expressed their love by giving the singer of “Last Christmas” their hearts.