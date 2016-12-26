ENTERTAINMENT

Here's what's new and interesting in the world of entertainment and the arts today:

'Voice of an angel': Celebrities react to the death of George Michael

Libby Hill
Singer George Michael performs in front of 11,000 people to mark World AIDS Day at London's Wembley Arena in 1993. (Gill Allen / Associated Press)
The Internet was in shock Sunday as it learned of the sudden passing of pop music star George Michael .

Michael passed peacefully at home over the Christmas holiday, the singer’s publicist said in a statement.

As fans of the musician worked through their grief on social media, many expressed their love by giving the singer of “Last Christmas” their hearts.

