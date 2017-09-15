Wanna feel old? 'Full House' is nearly 30. Watch the trailer for Season 3 of 'Fuller House'

It's been 29 years and 51 weeks since the world first met the Tanner family, and nothing's been quite the same since. After eight seasons, the ABC show wrapped up in 1995 before being revived last year.

The "Full House" legacy lives on via Netflix's "Fuller House" and centers around D.J. (Candace Cameron Bure) and Stephanie Tanner (Jodie Sweetin) and BFF/irritant Kimmy Gibbler (Andrea Barber) as they traverse their adult lives, still trapped in the same home they grew up in.

On Friday, a new trailer for Season 3 debuted, and the women acknowledge how strange it is to still be in the same place they were decades ago. But they quickly brush it off and focus on the imaginary anniversary when they became a family.

Then there's lots of shots of the season to come, including plenty of drama surrounding D.J.'s high-school boyfriend, who is getting married to someone else, and will clearly end up with D.J. because life is basically one big romantic comedy.

Season 3 of "Fuller House" premieres on Netflix Sept. 22, coinciding with the 30th anniversary of the premiere of the original "Full House." God help us all.