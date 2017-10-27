Watch Taylor Swift battle with her doppelganger in new video for '...Ready for It?'

Taylor Swift in a screenshot from her new video.

Giving fans another sneak preview of her forthcoming album, Taylor Swift unveiled a new video for the song "...Ready for It?" on Friday.

But maybe you won't be ready for a CGI-augmented Swift on the prowl, driven by a gritty beat that wouldn't sound out of place at a Skrillex party.

Directed by recent visual collaborator Joseph Kahn, the video is dense with allusions to our hooded heroine's labyrinthine psyche. She walks through graffiti-filled corridors, past objects and clues that might or might not mean something.

Where's she headed? Toward a stage, where a seemingly nude and sexless version of herself is crouched on the ready. The song's rhythm bangs as, before our very eyes, this Swiftian tabula rasa transforms into some sort of android. Within moments, she's on an android stallion. (Wait, is this a Björk video?)

Her hooded doppelganger watches this and apparently has an issue with what's going on. With the touch of an invisible screen, the horse vanishes and android Swift drops to the ground, rendered helpless.

Not so fast, though. (Spoiler alert!) All is not lost.

As this unfolds, the song's lyrics move into the bridge: "Baby, let the games begin!/ Baby, let the games begin!"

"Reputation" will be released Nov. 10. Watch Swift's new video below.