Watch: Tom Petty & the Heartbreakers' 2002 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction speech

For all his unimpeachable credentials as a rock star, Tom Petty was first and foremost a rock fan, as can be heard during his induction into the Rock amd Roll Hall of Fame in Cleveland with his band the Heartbreakers.

"The music overcame me at a very early age and has consumed my life," Petty said as he finally accepted the honor in 2002, 26 years after he and the band released their eponymous debut album. "I love everything about it."

Above, watch a clip that includes a snippet of their performance of "American Girl" at the ceremony.

Below, watch all the band's remarks, which came on the heels of an introduction by Jakob Dylan, Bob Dylan's son. (Warning: Petty drops an F-bomb around the 3:30 mark.)

The "Southern Accents" singer died Monday at age 66.