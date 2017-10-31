Wendy Williams collapses during her live show

How you doin', Wendy Williams?

The answer is probably not as positive as usual, as the enthusiastic talk show host suffered a scary — not spooky — moment during Tuesday morning's live broadcast.

Clad in a glitzy Statue of Liberty costume, Williams began slurring her words while introducing an audience participation segment late in the Halloween broadcast. Eyes wide, the host then went silent and stumbled before collapsing.

The show quickly cut to commercial, and upon returning Williams was adamant that her fall had not been staged.

"That was not a stunt. I’m overheated in my costume and I did pass out. But you know what, I’m a champ, and I’m back," Williams proclaimed before continuing the show.