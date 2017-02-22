If there's a 'Meryl Streep kind of moment' at the Oscars, how will Trump respond?

In an awards season already rife with politically charged acceptance speeches, Sunday's Oscars ceremony could offer the most prominent platform of all.

And will President Trump, the target of most critiques so far, be tuned in?

That's what Debra Saunders, White House correspondent for the Las Vegas Review-Journal, wanted to know at Wednesday's briefing with White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer.

"The Oscars are Sunday night. Will the president be watching?" Saunders asked Spicer. "If there's a Meryl Streep kind of moment , how do you think he'll react? This has happened at other awards ceremonies. Why do you think this happens?"

The press corps chuckled at the question, and Spicer answered with a smile: "I have no idea. It's a free country. I think Hollywood is known for being rather far to the left in its opinions."

Spicer cast doubt on whether Trump would watch the Oscars, explaining that the president and first lady will already be busy Sunday.

"I think the president will be hosting the Governors Ball that night. Mrs. Trump looks forward to putting on a phenomenal event ... and I have a feeling that's where the president and first lady are going to be focused on on Sunday night," Spicer said.

Spicer was referring to the final event of the National Governors Assn.'s winter meeting, a reception for the governors, state adjutants general, members of Congress and staff.

However, the NGA reception begins at 5 p.m. Eastern and is scheduled to conclude just 90 minutes later. The Oscars don't begin until 8:30 p.m. Eastern, leaving a full two hours for the commander in chief to catch (or not catch) all the glitz and glamour of the red carpet.

