Willie Nelson, Bonnie Raitt and more to perform at Hurricane Harvey benefit concert

Willie Nelson will perform at the "Harvey Can't Mess With Texas" benefit concert.

A bevy of music legends are banding together to remind the world that you don't mess with Texas.

Willie Nelson, Bonnie Raitt, Paul Simon and James Taylor will perform at the "Harvey Can't Mess With Texas" benefit concert set for Sept. 22 in Austin.

The event will be broadcast on YouTube and will raise funds for Rebuild Texas, an organization that supports both short- and long-term relief efforts after the estimated $100 billion damage from Hurricane Harvey.

Also scheduled to perform are Lyle Lovett, Leon Bridges and Edie Brickell & New Bohemians, in addition to other guests.

Tickets for "Harvey Can't Mess With Texas" go on sale today, with prices ranging from $30-$1,000. Donations can be made at www.rebuildtx.org.