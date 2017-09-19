John Stamos and 'Weird Al' Yankovic will star in Hollywood Bowl's 'Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory'

Hold your breath, make a wish, count to three: John Stamos and "Weird Al" Yankovic will headline the Hollywood Bowl's live-to-film adaptation of "Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory" in November.

Stamos, a star of Netflix's "Fuller House," will play the titular confectioner, the role made famous by the late Gene Wilder in Warner Bros.' iconic 1971 film, and will sing "Pure Imagination." Song parodist Yankovic will sing the parts of all the Oompa Loompas, which begs the question: What is this, Hollywood Bowl? Some kind of funhouse?

"Willy Wonka is the first movie I ever saw," Stamos said in a statement Tuesday. "The film was released at a time when you could bring your own popcorn to the movie theater. I filled a whole grocery bag full of popcorn, but never touched it because I was so fascinated with what was going on behind Willy's eyes. Gene Wilder as Willy was pure magic."

Joining Stamos and Yankovic are Finn Wolfhard ("Stranger Things") as Charlie, Giancarlo Esposito ("Better Call Saul") as the Candy Man, Richard Kind ("Inside Out") as Grandpa Joe, Elle King singing Veruca Salt's "I Want it Now" and Ingrid Michaelson as Mrs. Bucket.