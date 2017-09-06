Emmys line up Oprah Winfrey, Nicole Kidman, Reese Witherspoon and others to present

Oprah Winfrey, right, with Rose Byrne in HBO's "The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks."

The talent has arrived.

Oprah Winfrey, Nicole Kidman and Reese Witherspoon are just a few of the A-listers who will be handing out golden statuettes at the 69th Primetime Emmy Awards on Sept. 17.

Keeping with tradition, the Television Academy has tapped several of its prospective and past winners to present at this year's ceremony at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

LIST: 2017 Emmy Award nominees

The first round of presenters announced Wednesday includes nominees Winfrey ("The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks"), Witherspoon and Kidman ("Big Little Lies"), Riz Ahmed ("The Night Of," "Girls"), Anthony Anderson and Tracee Ellis Ross ("black-ish"), Alec Baldwin ("Saturday Night Live," "Match Game") and Allison Janney ("Mom").

Other presenters include TV stars Jason Bateman ("Ozark"), Jessica Biel ("The Sinner"), Edie Falco ("Law & Order True Crime: The Menendez Murders"), Anna Faris ("Mom"), Rashida Jones ("Angie Tribeca"), Debra Messing ("Will & Grace"), Lea Michele ("The Mayor"), Shemar Moore ("S.W.A.T."), Kumail Nanjiani ("Silicon Valley"), Jim Parsons ("The Big Bang Theory") and Adam Scott ("Ghosted," "Big Little Lies").

Stephen Colbert will host the ceremony, which will be telecast live on CBS at 5 p.m. Pacific. And the nominees are....

For complete Emmys coverage, click here.