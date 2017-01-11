Woody Harrelson officially joins Han Solo film

It's official: Woody Harrelson has joined the upcoming Han Solo movie.

Following rumors that "The Hunger Games" actor was in talks to play Han Solo's mentor in the upcoming "Star Wars" tale, Lucasfilm has confirmed that Harrelson will be appearing in the standalone film. No details regarding Harrelson's role have been released.

“We couldn’t be more excited to work with an artist with as much depth and range as Woody,” directors Phil Lord and Christopher Miller said in a statement.“His ability to find both humor and pathos, often in the same role, is truly unique. He is also very good at ping pong.”

Harrelson is the latest name to join the still-unnamed Han Solo film, which will follow Solo's adventures in his early scoundrel days before the events of "A New Hope."

Previous casting news includes "Game of Thrones" actress Emilia Clarke in a yet-to-be-revealed role as well as "Atlanta" star Donald Glover, who will play young Lando Calrissian (complete with cape).

Alden Ehrenreich will star as the young Han Solo in the film, which is due to hit theaters in 2018.