Zachary Quinto says Kevin Spacey's coming out was a 'calculated manipulation to deflect attention'

Openly gay actor Zachary Quinto spoke out harshly on Monday against Oscar winner Kevin Spacey's apology for an alleged incident with actor Anthony Rapp decades ago.

The "Star Trek: Beyond" and "American Horror Story" star called Spacey's declaration "to live as a gay man," which the "House of Cards" star mentioned in his Sunday apology to Rapp, a "calculated manipulation to deflect attention from the very serious accusation" that Spacey allegedly harassed Rapp when he was 14.