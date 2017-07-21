Maria Menounos laughed in disbelief at brain-tumor diagnosis

When Maria Menounos' doctor told her she had a brain tumor, the former E! News host just laughed.

Because, of course.

"[The doctor said,] 'I'm so sorry I have to tell you this. Because I know you're going through a lot with your mom. But you have a brain tumor. It's called a meningioma. And you need to schedule an appointment with a neurosurgeon right away,'" Menounos says in a preview of an upcoming "Sunday Night With Megyn Kelly" interview. "And so I was like, 'OK.' And I started kind of chuckling. ...

"Because at that point," she continues, "it's like, 'This is a joke.' Like, how does this happen?"

"This" would be Menounos being diagnosed with a brain tumor at the same time her mother battles Stage 4 glioblastoma, the same brain cancer Sen. John McCain (R-Ariz.) is facing. The TV personality has said she thought she was crazy for thinking a tumor was the cause of her symptoms.

The 39-year-old's meningioma was benign, and there's only a slight chance it will recur. Her mom's situation is stable, but much more serious.

In the interview, with long hair intact, Menounos doesn't look at all like a person who had brain surgery in June. But, as Kelly explained on the "Today" show Friday, there's a "super thin" scar on the back of Menounos' head, and the surgery put her facial nerves — and therefore her career — at risk.

Of course, after walking away from E!, Menounos' career isn't a primary focus. Her mom's cancer is stable, but the idea of losing her mother brings her to tears.

"I think that this was a gift, because I needed to change my life," she says. "I needed to change the way — I did everything."

See the full interview at 7 p.m. PDT Sunday on NBC.