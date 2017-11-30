During turbulent times, these directors wield stories as weapons of empathy

In these times of divisiveness and antagonism, or as Guillermo del Toro put it at the recent Envelope Roundtable for directors, “the vulgarity and the brutality of what we're living,” filmmaking can be used as a tool to humanize the “other” said Jordan Peele (“Get Out”) and Kathryn Bigelow (“Detroit”).

“It feels like all of these stories are exploring a missing piece of the conversation,” said Peele “Story is one of, if not the most important tool, weapon we have against hatred and violence.”

“Especially now,” Bigelow said. “You’re almost weaponizing storytelling in order to somehow contextualize the unthinkable.”

“And story promotes empathy, right?” Peele said.

“Right, exactly, humanizing it,” Bigelow agreed.

“It’s one of the few ways we can actually see through the eyes of another person,” Peele said.