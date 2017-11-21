The Envelope Roundtables bring together the actors and directors behind the season’s top films to discuss the industry and their craft.
For Jake Gyllenhaal the most important thing to do now is listen
As allegations of sexual abuse and harassment have roiled the entertainment industry, awards season has continued apace, albeit with a newfound and unexpected seriousness. Joining the Envelope Roundtable for lead actors for his role as Boston Marathon bombing survivor Jeff Bauman in “Stronger,” Jake Gyllenhaal expressed the kind of genuine candidness and soul-searching that has suddenly become part of the process.
“It’s a confusing time. Everyone is trying to digest what all of this means,” Gyllenhaal said. “I feel like to me the most important thing that I have discovered in this period of time, particularly being a man in this business, is to listen. This takes a lot of work and will from everyone… How do we behave moving forward?”
Hugh Jackman is humbled by the courage of those stepping forward about experiencing sexual harassment
Hugh Jackman was on the Envelope Roundtable for lead actors for his role in the deeply felt superhero character study “Logan,” even as he will also soon be seen in the musical “The Greatest Showman.” Questions of how to respond to the sexual harassment and abuse scandals that are shaking Hollywood are both inevitable and yet still difficult to answer. When the subject came up, Jackman was the first to respond, expressing his feelings on what this moment could come to mean.
“I just have unbelievable empathy and am so inspired by all of the people coming out,” Jackman said. “I think the amount of shame and guilt that is attached to this entire subject and the amount of courage it takes to step forward is humbling to me. I don’t think it matters if you’re a man or a woman, if you’re old or young, if you’re a parent or not, it’s a human issue. I’m really glad the conversation is out there, it’s a great opportunity beyond our industry, really amongst society. An issue which has obviously been sort of pasted over is no longer.”
James Franco channels Tommy Wiseau to describe Tommy Wiseau
James Franco stars in and directs “The Disaster Artist,” the impossibly true story of actor and filmmaker Tommy Wiseau and the making of his now cult classic 2003 movie “The Room.” Rather than laughing at Wiseau, through Franco’s unexpectedly heartfelt performance the movie turns him into a heroic ideal of can-do spirit and believing in yourself. In our roundtable, Franco talked about what drew him to Wiseau as a character, complete with an impression of Wiseau’s unusual, difficult to place accent.
“Tommy Wisseau had been told no his whole life. ‘I’m like James Dean.’ Imagine the whole world saying, ‘No you’re not, dude,’” Franco said. “‘I want to shoot on 35 millimeter and HD at the same time.’ Why Tommy? ‘Because nobody ever do it before.’”
Allison Janney says 'it's a very empowering time' now that people are sharing their stories about sexual harassment
As the landslide of stories about sexual harassment and abuse in the entertainment industry has continued to flow, it has often been the main and sometimes only topic of conversation at screenings and receptions and the other whistle-stops of awards season.
This year’s Envelope Roundtable of supporting actress contenders was no exception. Allison Janney from “I, Tonya,” Laurie Metcalf from “Lady Bird,” Nicole Kidman from “The Beguiled,” Holly Hunter from “The Big Sick,” Hong Chau from “Downsizing” and Michelle Pfeiffer from “mother!” had something to say, starting with Janney, who recalled, "I always knew about this thing called the 'casting couch' and that was something women had to navigate."
But now that people are telling their stories, Janney added, "it's a very empowering time."
Michelle Pfeiffer sees 'a seismic change happening' to foster discussions of sexual harassment
As we were preparing for this year’s Envelope Roundtables we kept asking ourselves, would the thing everyone is talking about be something people would actually want to talk about, live, unscripted and on-camera?
It turns out yes. "Mother!" actress Michelle Pfeiffer shared her thoughts freely.
“I’ve had conversations with women I’ve known my whole life,” said Pfeiffer. “We’ve never had these conversations, and we’re having them now and I’ve realized one of the things that has kept it quiet has been this sort of veil of shame, and that in combination with, when something happens so much, it becomes normalized.
“Both of those things are being lifted and I think that it will never be normalized again in the same way,” Pfeiffer added. “I see a seismic change happening and I’m very excited about it.”
These actresses see change and hope in ending sexual harassment
In this year's Envelope Roundtable of supporting actresses, the topic of sexual harassment in the entertainment industry came up. After an initial nervous pause these actresses jumped right in. Hong Chau ("Downsizing") credited the ongoing discussion of revelations of harassment with jump-starting a greater push to get women behind the camera and in other production positions.
Laurie Metcalf sees a new strength and savviness in the younger generation of actresses in dealing with these situations, and Holly Hunter gives a shout to social media for enabling the entire movement of women and men telling their stories.