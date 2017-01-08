'La La Land' breaks record for most Golden Globes won by a movie

"La La Land" swept the 74th Golden Globe Awards. Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone's musical movie led the field of nominees with seven nominations.

In addition to the acting awards for Gosling and Stone, "La La Land" was up for comedy picture, director, screenplay, score and song.

By winning the Golden Globe for comedy picture, "La La Land" notched its seventh win, surpassing the record of six awards held by "One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest" (1975) and "Midnight Express" (1978).

Damien Chazelle won for directing and screenplay, and Justin Hurwitz won for original score. The award for song went to Benj Pasek and Justin Paul for "City of Stars."