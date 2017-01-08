The Golden Globes have wrapped with "La La Land" breaking records and "Moonlight" winning for drama. But the night was filled with so much more including Amy Schumer's "Bachelor" picks and Meryl Streep's rousing speech stating, "disrespect invites disrespect."
- Here is the complete list of winners
- What is 'Hidden Fences'?
- Read Meryl Streep's full speech
- Follow Us: Twitter, Facebook , Snapchat
The 'Atlanta' crew hits the dance floor at the Golden Globes after-parties
|Tre'vell Anderson
LaKeith Stanfield of #Atlanta having his own little party. #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/IlgedQqviY— Tre'vell Anderson (@TrevellAnderson) January 9, 2017
The cast of "Atlanta" had plenty to celebrate with its leading man Donald Glover and the show taking home honors. Co-star LaKeith Stanfield celebrated on his own and took to the dance floor at the InStyle and Warner Bros. party.
As Brian Henry of "Atlanta" left the Fox party, he gave advice to folks in line: "Be safe. Have fun."
"Atlanta's" reserved section at the Fox party was empty by 10:33 p.m. Perhaps they turned in early. Bright side: the chocolate-filled doughnuts.