Drake, Aziz Ansari, Pharrell and more scenes from Netflix's Golden Globes after-party

Held at the newly built Waldorf Astoria in Beverly Hills, Netflix’s Golden Globes after-party was an event fit for a monarch.

Guests were greeted by a blood-red carpet that wound its way to the hotel’s entrance. Presented with an entrance ticket of a black wristband with a Netflix brand upon checking in, attendees were greeted by waiters with glasses of white wine. Around the corner a bellboy, specially hired for the event, managed elevators that took guests upstairs to the party. (The red carpet on the elevator was also branded with the streaming service’s name.)

As the elevator’s doors opened, another sign led guests to a shoe valet, where they were able to trade their heels and dress shoes for a pair of slippers — it was clearly time to Netflix and chill.

Just before 9:30 p.m., Pharrell Williams joined the party in jeans, sneakers and a cream-colored jacket as Mary J Blige’s “Real Love” blared from the speakers. Blige, who was nominated earlier in the night for her role in Netflix’s “Mudbound” and for her original song “Mighty River,” was seated at the party in the film’s reserved section joined by actress Alfre Woodard. On a table not far away, someone had discarded their invites to HBO’s after-party.

Wearing a Time’s Up pin, Golden Globe winner Aziz Ansari goes mostly unnoticed against the bar by the dance floor. Steps away, guests are clamoring to get photos with the “Stranger Things” kids.

A short time later, rapper Drake entered in a black tux with a white shirt and a security detail all around. He made his way across the dance floor, first embracing “Stranger Things’” Millie Bobby Brown before migrating to “Mudbound’s” section and then the bar. At the bar, he and Ansari hugged and exchanged pleasantries.