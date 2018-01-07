Everyone deserves a comeback ... even L'Oréal after that terrible Golden Globes commercial

The ad started off innocuously enough: a woman, shown only in profile and in mysterious close-up shots, gets ready in an elegant dressing room.

Judging by the amount of time her hands linger in her hair, it’s safe to assume that this is a shampoo commercial.

She walks around the room, twiddling with the fixtures before being called to the stage. The big reveal? It’s Winona Ryder! Followed by the text, “Everyone loves a comeback.”

And what else does?

“Damaged hair deserves one too.”

(Insert collective groan here.)

Directed by Roman Coppola, son of Francis Ford Coppola, the ad was for L’Oréal Paris’ Elvive haircare line and debuted during the Golden Globes Sunday night.