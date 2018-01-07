“Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri” and “Big Little Lies” were the top winners at the 2018 Golden Globe Awards. Both the darkly comic film and the HBO limited series ended the night with four wins a piece in their respective motion picture and television categories. The 75th awards kicked off with Seth Meyers tackling Hollywood’s sexual misconduct and gender inequality head on in an opening monologue that also included the host joking about a presidential run for Cecil B. DeMille Award honoree Oprah Winfrey. She answered the call with an acceptance speech that inspired others to seriously consider the possibility.
Everyone deserves a comeback ... even L'Oréal after that terrible Golden Globes commercial
|Sonaiya Kelley
The ad started off innocuously enough: a woman, shown only in profile and in mysterious close-up shots, gets ready in an elegant dressing room.
Judging by the amount of time her hands linger in her hair, it’s safe to assume that this is a shampoo commercial.
She walks around the room, twiddling with the fixtures before being called to the stage. The big reveal? It’s Winona Ryder! Followed by the text, “Everyone loves a comeback.”
And what else does?
“Damaged hair deserves one too.”
(Insert collective groan here.)
Directed by Roman Coppola, son of Francis Ford Coppola, the ad was for L’Oréal Paris’ Elvive haircare line and debuted during the Golden Globes Sunday night.