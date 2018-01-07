Meyers takes aim at Spacey, Weinstein and gender inequality in his Golden Globes monologue

Host Seth Meyers came out swinging at the Golden Globes on Sunday night, directly addressing in his monologue the issues of sexual harassment and gender inequality that have roiled the industry for months.

He lobbed hard-hitting jokes at Kevin Spacey, Harvey Weinstein, Woody Allen and, of course, President Trump.

Meyers also acknowledged the awkwardness of a straight white male hosting the show on this particular night. He ended the monologue on a sincere note, “People in this room worked really hard to get here, but it’s clearer now than ever before that the women had to work even harder. So thank you for all the amazing work that you’ve all done and continue to do. I look forward to you leading us to whatever comes next.”

Here are a few of the best zingers.