“Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri” and “Big Little Lies” were the top winners at the 2018 Golden Globe Awards. Both the darkly comic film and the HBO limited series ended the night with four wins a piece in their respective motion picture and television categories. The 75th awards kicked off with Seth Meyers tackling Hollywood’s sexual misconduct and gender inequality head on in an opening monologue that also included the host joking about a presidential run for Cecil B. DeMille Award honoree Oprah Winfrey. She answered the call with an acceptance speech that inspired others to seriously consider the possibility.
Watch Seth Meyers’ Golden Globes opening monologue
|Libby Hill
Kicking off the first show of awards season is no easy feat, but Seth Meyers handled the task with aplomb.
Meyers pulled no punches during his Golden Globes opening monologue, tackling Hollywood’s sexual misconduct crisis and inequality with a deft hand.
From Kevin Spacey to Harvey Weinstein, no one was spared from Meyers’ barbs. See Meyers’ monologue in its entirety above.