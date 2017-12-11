The 2018 Golden Globes nominations have been announced. The top film nominee is Guillermo del Toro’s romantic fantasy “The Shape of Water” with seven nominations and, with multiple nominations for “Call Me By Your Name” and “The Post,” there’s a wide range of choices and no clear front-runner. And thanks to HBO’s “Big Little Lies,” leading the TV field with six, followed by shows like FX’s “Feud: Bette and Joan” and “The Handmaid’s Tale” on Hulu, stories about women are taking center stage. Here is the Los Angeles Times’ complete coverage of the nominations including the full list of nominees, reactions, snubs, surprises and more.
'13 Reasons Why' star Katherine Langford hopes her nomination shines a light on series' issues
"Words cannot express my sheer excitement and gratitude for being nominated by the [Hollywood Foreign Press Assn.] this morning for portraying ‘Hannah Baker,’ a young woman whom I have come to truly love and understand.
Hannah's story resonated with so many people, and I feel truly grateful to Netflix, Paramount TV, Brian Yorkey, Tom McCarthy, Selena Gomez and all of our tremendous producers … and to our incredibly talented cast — who are also my dear friends, and our wonderful crew for bringing this story to life.
Most of all, my sincere hope is that the recognition continues to shine a light on so many of the important life issues and struggles we portray in ‘13 Reasons Why.’ I’m forever grateful to have been given this opportunity and will continue to work hard to bring dignity, respect and grace to such a powerful character.”