'13 Reasons Why' star Katherine Langford hopes her nomination shines a light on series' issues

"Words cannot express my sheer excitement and gratitude for being nominated by the [Hollywood Foreign Press Assn.] this morning for portraying ‘Hannah Baker,’ a young woman whom I have come to truly love and understand.

Hannah's story resonated with so many people, and I feel truly grateful to Netflix, Paramount TV, Brian Yorkey, Tom McCarthy, Selena Gomez and all of our tremendous producers … and to our incredibly talented cast — who are also my dear friends, and our wonderful crew for bringing this story to life.

Most of all, my sincere hope is that the recognition continues to shine a light on so many of the important life issues and struggles we portray in ‘13 Reasons Why.’ I’m forever grateful to have been given this opportunity and will continue to work hard to bring dignity, respect and grace to such a powerful character.”