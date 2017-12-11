Five biggest Golden Globes snubs include 'The Big Sick,' Jordan Peele

What’s an awards nominations morning without snubs? Here are the top five from the 2018 Golden Globes announcement.

- “The Big Sick,” the comedy co-written by real-life couple Kumail Nanjiani and Emily V. Gordon, was entirely ignored by the Hollywood Foreign Press Assn. on Monday. Award season pundits had predicted that the film, based on the pair’s actual experience overcoming a medical emergency, would at least score a Golden Globe nomination for best comedy. It didn’t, and its cast — including lead Nanjiani and supporting actress Holly Hunter — also received no nominations.

- Meanwhile, “Get Out’s” Jordan Peele was snubbed too. The filmmaker did not earn recognition for directing or writing the horror satire, though the film wasn’t completely overlooked — its star, Daniel Kaluuya, was nominated for best actor, and the film got a nom for best comedy.

- Also blanked in the directing category? Greta Gerwig, for her movie “Lady Bird.” Gerwig was widely expected to earn a nomination, but in fact no women were recognized as among the best director nominees. “Lady Bird” got a lot of love, otherwise: The movie was nominated for best comedy and screenplay, and its mother/daughter duo — Saoirse Ronan and Laurie Metcalf — received nods.

- Jake Gyllenhaal, who has earned high praise for his turn as Boston marathon bombing survivor Jeff Bauman in the drama “Stronger,” was also snubbed by the HFPA.

- And it wasn’t a wonderful morning for “Wonder Woman,” which soared at the box office this summer but wasn’t a Globes favorite: Neither director Patty Jenkins nor star Gal Gadot received nominations.