The 2018 Golden Globes nominations are out. Guillermo del Toro’s romantic fantasy “The Shape of Water” leads the film categories with seven nominations; HBO’s “Big Little Lies” is tops in TV with six. Stay tuned for the Los Angeles Times’ live coverage of the nominations including the full list of nominees, reactions, snubs, surprises and more.
Anthony Anderson 'humbled' by third Golden Globes nomination
I’m humbled to be recognized by the HFPA, but I’m most proud of the work that we all are doing on ‘Black-ish,’ and most honored that the team effort is being acknowledged with a ‘best show’ nomination.
Thank you all who support and watch our show!
Aaron Sorkin thanks Jessica Chastain in response to Golden Globes nods for 'Molly's Game'
Jessica and I are thrilled to be representing “Molly’s Game” at the Golden Globes. By recognizing our work the HFPA has recognized the work of roughly 200 technicians, carpenters, painters, designers, editors, engineers, musicians and actors — particularly Idris Elba and Kevin Costner — to say nothing of our producers and STX.
I’d like to send a personal congratulations to Jessica, who straps the movie to her back in the first scene and doesn’t put it down until the end credits roll, and who brings this unique movie heroine to spectacular life. Thank you to the HFPA and congratulations to all the nominees.
Timothée Chalamet really means it: He's shocked to be nominated for a Golden Globe
Are you bugging?
I am in total shock right now. I could never have expected this in a million years. The other actors in the category are people that I’ve been studying and admiring for years, so I keep scratching my eyes trying to see what the fifth name is, seeing my name, and then scratching my eyes again.
OK, but for real? Everyone has been saying you're a front-runner.
Yeah! I didn’t want to anticipate it in any capacity. I really mean it when I say I'm in shock. I’m so happy for Armie [Hammer, his costar]. I don’t think he was expecting it either. We're just trying to keep our expectations low.
So Armie has really become like a brother to you, huh?
He really has. Most recently, at that party we were at the other night [GQ Men of the Year] — because even in situations like that, he'll give life advice. For acting, he's a brother I can turn to. I can’t speak more highly about what a talented actor he is. And now I have a best friendship with him and he's a mentor to me.
What's the best advice he's given you?
Just to keep one's expectations low and realize it's a director's medium. And also in a positive, grounding sense, to realize that this is momentary and that's why it should be celebrated in the moment. It's 11 a.m. in New York, and I'm sitting here with a huge smile on my face.
You and your supposed doppelganger Freddie Highmore will finally be in the same room at the Globes!
I had not had that thought yet! I've heard before that we look alike, and I cracked that joke on Kimmel the other night.
You're a noted fanboy of other celebrities. How are you going to maintain your chill at the Globes?
I'm expecting to be a periphery member of an ensemble, there to support the film. There will be a couple of people though that I freak out over. Half the people there I will have seen at Q&As I went to when I was in school, or watched them in YouTube videos online. I'm a big fan at heart. This is why I wanted to leave school [NYU] and start acting — the thrill of getting to do this at 21 is being contemporaneously inspired by people. Wait, my phone is blowing up right now, Amy. Armie is calling. (Picks up other phone) Congratulations, brother!!! I'm on a call!!!
Have fans talked to you about how meaningful this movie has been for them?
Yes, since Sundance on the first night it premiered. Luca [Guadagnino, the film’s director], Armie and I all turned to each other and noticed that people were genuinely reflecting upon the movie as a medium to come out and be more in touch with a personal life that wasn't present before the film.
Many on social media aren't happy with the Golden Globes director nominations, citing a lack of diversity
Guillermo Del Toro for “The Shape of Water.” Martin McDonagh for “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri.” Christopher Nolan for “Dunkirk.” Ridley Scott for “All the Money in the World.” Steven Spielberg for “The Post.”
These are the five nominees for best director at the Golden Globes and not one of them is a woman. In a year dubbed by the African American Film Critics Assn. as the “Year of the Woman in Cinema” for the unprecedented number of female-helmed projects, the absence is noticeable — and many on Twitter are not letting it pass by quietly.
They cite Dee Rees for “Mudbound,” Patty Jenkins for “Wonder Woman” and Greta Gerwig for “Lady Bird” as snubs, coming just a couple of years after April Reign created the hashtag #OscarsSoWhite calling for industry-wide inclusion for women, people of color and other diverse people.
Another notable snub in the director category was “Get Out’s” Jordan Peele, someone many thought to be a lock for recognition.
(Gerwig did get a nomination for best screenplay, as did Vanessa Taylor, who co-wrote “The Shape of Water” with Del Toro, and Liz Hannah, who co-wrote “The Post” with Josh Singer.)
Below are some highlights from the online conversation:
James Franco wants to take Tommy Wiseau to the Golden Globes
James Franco and “The Disaster Artist,” his acclaimed new film about Tommy Wiseau’s cult classic, “The Room,” had a momentous Monday morning. The movie picked up two Golden Globes nominations, including for best motion picture (musical or comedy) and best performance by an actor in a motion picture (musical or comedy) for Franco.
He spoke to The Times soon after the announcement.
Did you watch the nominations?
We were hoping, so I got up this morning. I’m down at the beach. So the sun was rising while we were watching the “Today” show.
Have you spoken to Tommy Wiseau yet? Will you take him to the awards show?
I have not spoken to Tommy. He’s a particular guy. But I spoke to Greg [Sestero], who is sort of the Tommy whisperer for me. We’re both very excited.
I mean, now that we’re up for best comedy, maybe we’ll get a table. So I’m trying to get those guys there. That is the most full-circle ironic dream come true. What’s crazy is when the HFPA [Hollywood Foreign Press Assn.] saw “The Disaster Artist,” they wanted a press conference with Tommy. They don’t even give directors press conferences and they wanted one with Tommy. It was the most insane thing ever.
But as a lot of people know, Tommy kept his movie in theaters for two weeks to qualify for the Academy Awards, and the fact that this movie about his life is getting all this recognition is just amazing. I am going to include him in as much of it as I can.
Say what you will about the Golden Globes, but it must feel good that they recognize comedies.
It’s amazing that they have this category and are nominating something that is a comedy. Fortunately for us, we made a movie that is a comedy in a time that I think a lot of people need some levity, but it’s also just an unapologetic love story, a buddy story about following your dreams. I think that has helped us a lot, too.
What do you think people are responding to? It presents Tommy and Greg as an inspirational story.
The responses have been crazy. This past weekend I’ve gotten so many texts, and I’m blown away. I’ve never directed anything that’s gotten this kind of response. It’s almost like we get away with so much heart because it’s underneath such an insane, unusual story and character. But really, at its core, it’s just an inspiring go-get-’em story about two friends who had nobody else but each other to depend on. That’s something that I always as an actor thought about. Whether I’m playing a villain or a wacky character in a comedy, I always look for the heart. And that’s what this movie has unapologetically.
Your colleague Maggie Gyllenhaal was nominated for “The Deuce,” but you weren’t recognized for your dual roles and the show didn’t get any other noms. How do you feel about that?
Everybody knows David Simon and George Pelecanos are two of the greatest television creators and writers ever, and their shows have historically been tricky for awards for whatever reason. My guess is the show is going to get recognized for more things. They did get a WGA [Writers Guild of America] nom, and Maggie is undeniably incredible in the show. I think that fact that Maggie is nominated, I feel really, really good about that. She just sears through the TV screen, or whatever screen you’re watching it on. And my guess is the writers on that show, my guess is they’re going to get some more recognition.
Congratulations again. I can’t wait to see Team “Disaster Artist” on the red carpet.
We pretty much have to bring Tommy, I think. Now that you put it that way, it’s tuxedos and footballs all the way on the red carpet.
Allison Janney 'thrilled' about her Golden Globe nomination for 'I, Tonya'
I am so thrilled to be recognized for the role of LaVona in “I, Tonya”! My wonderfully talented friend, Steven Rogers, wrote the part for me, which makes it so much sweeter.
I’m very proud to be a part of this film and send my congratulations to Margot, NEON and the whole cast and crew for the movie nomination as well. Thank you to the Hollywood Foreign Press!
Ridley Scott 'thrilled' about multiple Golden Globe nominations for 'All the Money in the World,' which faced 'unexpected challenges'
I am thrilled and grateful to the HFPA for recognizing ‘All the Money in the World.’ I am especially proud that the beautiful performances of Michelle [Williams] and Chris [Plummer] were celebrated today.
Despite the unexpected challenges we encountered after shooting was completed, we were determined that audiences around the world would be able to see our film.
Hundreds of people associated with the project put their hearts and souls into every frame to ensure that could happen.
So the fact that we have received these wonderful acknowledgements this morning is especially gratifying.
Thank you HFPA.
Golden Globe nominee Freddie Highmore and the pride in his 'optimistic, hopeful' character on 'The Good Doctor'
There cannot be more wonderful news to wake up to on a Monday morning than this. Thank you to each and every member of the Hollywood Foreign Press for this amazing honor.
I’m proud that an optimistic, hopeful and unabashedly ‘good’ character like Shaun has resonated with so many. And to David, the writers, producers, cast and crew of “The Good Doctor” - thank you all, and I can’t wait to spend the day celebrating with (most of!) you on set today.
'Three Billboards' director Martin McDonagh is ready to defend his work from any backlash
Irish director Martin McDonagh’s “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri” was nominated for six Golden Globes Monday morning, the second most of the year (tied with “The Post” and one behind “The Shape of Water”). The Times caught up with the filmmaker, who is up for best director and best screenplay, shortly after the news.
Good morning Martin, how are you?
I'm very, very good today.
Where were you when you got the news?
Just in London. I was watching it live streaming on the Golden Globes website. So yeah, it was pretty cool.
Who was the first person you told?
Well, I was watching it with my girlfriend, so technically she was the first person to find out. Then I emailed my mom back in Ireland, so she was the second.
What was your immediate reaction?
Thrilled, really. I mean really thrilled. Especially to get six nominations, but especially happy that Frances [McDormand] and Sam [Rockwell] were recognized for their work because they're brilliant and they're also friends now. So it's great when your friends are acknowledged for their great work too.
What’s your reaction to some of the backlash the film has received for its "moral ambiguity"?
That ambiguity is exactly what I was going for in it. So it's not a surprise, I think, and it's nothing I can't happily defend at any stage. I think it's a really good film, and I think often the backlash is kind of a knee-jerk reaction maybe. And I think certainly in time — not right now, in time — the heart of the film will definitely be seen as something that's deserving to be recognized.
What was it like making a film about race and policing in this current cultural climate?
I think we got to say an awful lot about it that isn't being said and that hasn't been said. It might not end up on a perfect plate for everybody but I think it's coming at it from an interesting angle. And I think there are other truths expressed in other films this year, so again I would defend every line.
How do you plan on celebrating your six nominations?
I think dinner with friends and answering like a hundred emails first. And just enjoy it. If you can't enjoy a day like this, you're probably in the wrong business. So I think I'll enjoy every day leading up to [the awards].
Meet Daniela Vega, the trans lead of the Golden Globes-nominated foreign film 'A Fantastic Woman'
Daniela Vega is a rarity in Hollywood. She’s a trans woman of color who stars as the lead of a film garnering mainstream Hollywood’s attention.
Monday, “A Fantastic Woman,” in which Vega stars as a trans woman, was nominated by the Hollywood Foreign Press Assn. for the best foreign film Golden Globe. It’s quite possibly the first time such a film has been recognized in this way.
“A Fantastic Woman” is nominated alongside “First They Killed My Father,” “In the Fade,” “Loveless” and “The Square.”
Earlier in the year, ahead of the film’s Oscar-qualifying run in Los Angeles — it’s Chile’s official submission — The Times spoke with Vega about her character and representing trans people:
Are there other trans actors in Chile?
I’m the only one, the first.
How does that feel?
Triste. It feels sad. But I think the bigger question we have to ask is why there aren’t more trans people in other disciplines, as teachers and journalists and scientists, in the world.
Is it difficult being the first?
Instead of difficult, I’d say it’s weird. Because we’ve been able to build the pyramids and go to the moon, and we have not been able to live well on this freaking planet. So, what can I tell you?
Television drama, take me away: History and fantasy take center stage at Golden Globes
As the year comes to an end, it seems as if 2017 has offered more than its fair share of drama.
It’s unsurprising, then, that the Golden Globes chose to honor television dramas that offered a little more distance from the realities of modern life.
All five of the nominees for drama television series have some element of fantasy or history, including “The Crown,” “Game of Thrones,” “The Handmaid’s Tale,” “Stranger Things” and “This Is Us.”
“The Crown” and “Game of Thrones” each deal with royal power struggles, though from very different points of view. While the former examines the life and times of Queen Elizabeth II, specifically through the late 1950s and early 1960s in Season 2, the latter continues to explore the fictional world of Westeros during its inevitable march toward world war.
“Stranger Things” and large portions of “This Is Us” offer the soothing comfort of nostalgia, with the Netflix drama leaning heavily on the supernatural and all things ’80s, while the NBC weepie focuses on the modern life of a family, with extended flashbacks to the ’80s and ’90s.
Meanwhile, “The Handmaid’s Tale” transported viewers to a dystopian future where the United States has crumbled under an authoritarian, theocratic regime that strips women of their rights and quickly institutes a rigid class system and hierarchy.
Just your average escapism from current headlines, obviously.
Two-time Golden Globes nominee Mary J. Blige is 'screaming and thanking God and praising Him'
Mary J. Blige is no stranger to award nominations. The Queen of Hip Hop Soul already has nine Grammys and countless other statues recognizing her vocal and lyrical abilities. Monday however, a new honor came her way as a Golden Globes nominee for best supporting actress for her turn in the historical drama “Mudbound.”
Just moments after Blige was awakened with the news, The Times spoke with her about the nomination, as well as a second nod for best original song.
Where were you when you got the call?
I was in bed. [laughs]
That’s a good place to be.
My publicist Amanda woke me up and I was like, “Wow,” just screaming and thanking God and praising Him. It’s amazing.
You've been nominated for a number of awards throughout your career. Does being nominated for acting feel different?
Yeah, this is amazing. This is different because [acting] is something I’ve always set out to do and I wanted to get it right and do it right. The reward that comes with this is this nomination so I’m grateful. It feels good because I’m being nominated for something other than singing. [laughs] I don’t even know what else to say. I’m just so grateful.
What do you hope people are taking away from your character Florence in the film?
To be humble. To be powerful. To know who we are. Florence is like every woman. She’s the center and holds things together without getting too emotional about it. She loves her family. So, I hope people know that … you can figure a way out of things. Florence was a quiet, silent power.
And you had to strip down for this role, no makeup, hair, nails…
When it was all taking place, I was fresh off a Bad Boy Reunion show. You don’t realize how vain you are and of the issues you have until you have to play Florence and have to get rid of lashes and wigs.
I was like, “Why can’t she wear a wig? I don’t want my own textured hair out there without some sort of relaxer.” But when you get rid of these things and you're walking around and people are seeing your natural beauty and they're actually complimenting you... I realized I didn't need all of these things. Florence actually liberated me in a lot of ways. She gave me a lot of newfound confidence. I hold my head up regardless of if I have a perm or nails or lashes. She helped me in a time when I was needing that confidence.
If [writer-director] Dee [Rees] hadn’t put her foot down, Florence would’ve had a wavy hair wig and she would’ve been manufactured. [laughs]
In addition to the acting nomination, you were also recognized for best original song, “Mighty River,” with Raphael Saadiq and Taura Stinson.
It feels so good to be nominated for both, for people to recognize me for what I already do. It’s always beautiful. And the song is very very important. The lyrics are very important. To have people recognize the lyrics and listen to the song, and to pay attention to the character and the song, it’s like the cherry on the cake.
How will you be celebrating, if at all, today?
Oh my. [laughs] I have to go to work. I’ll be celebrating by smiling and how I normally treat people and treat myself. I’m going to be working hard. That’s how I’ll celebrate today.
Claire Foy on her second Golden Globe nomination and whether 'The Crown' is a feminist show
Already a multiple award winner earlier this year for her portrayal of Queen Elizabeth II in the Netflix series “The Crown,” Claire Foy earned another Golden Globe nomination for her performance in the show’s second season.
Reached by phone at a coffee shop in a snowy Atlanta, where she’s filming the upcoming Neil Armstrong biopic “First Man,” Foy talks about her reaction to the news.
We can’t imagine your nomination was a surprise – you won a Golden Globe last year for the role and you were nominated for an Emmy this year -- but how does it feel?
It’s definitely a surprise. The new season just came out. Last year was such a shock, so out of the blue. And you never know how the second season will go down. I’d have been sort of crazy to expect it. So this is really lovely, really lovely. So kind of them.
You and Matt Smith, who plays Prince Philip, are passing on your crowns, so to speak, to new actors for future seasons. How does that feel? And what are your thoughts about Olivia Colman as Queen Elizabeth II?
I can only speak for myself, but we’re so proud of the show, and it’s been such a whirlwind. And I think we’re just so grateful to have been part of it. The fact that the show goes on, even without us, is extraordinary.
Olivia is an incredible actress, and I can’t wait to see what she brings to the role. She’s got a huge heart as an actress, she’s so emotionally available. When I watch her I feel everything she feels and understand that she’s coming from a place of just understanding. And she’s the most talented woman ever. I’ve watched everything she’s done.
Do you see “The Crown” – in which Elizabeth tells Philip in one episode that “A strong man would be able to kneel to his wife” -- as a feminist show?
The show has been made by Netflix, which has a very strong female presence -- most of the people who oversee the show are women. But I think to do that, to be saying that [it’s a feminist show], that Elizabeth is a feminist herself -- to give her title she hasn’t given herself -- isn’t quite right.
You have to look deeper into the show. It’s about a woman in a man’s world. That’s something to observe and, on occasion, be appalled by. But you can’t say it’s a feminist show when the woman at the center hasn’t asked for that.
What are you watching on TV these days?
At the moment I’m not watching anything because I’m working – and I can’t watch anything while I’m working. But I do love “Blue Planet II.”
'Will & Grace' adds 28th, 29th Globes nominations, with no wins — so far
The Hollywood Foreign Press Assn. loves to nominate “Will & Grace” for Golden Globes. When it comes to handing over an actual trophy, however, it’s a bit more stingy.
Including the two nods it got Monday morning, “Will & Grace” has been nominated a total of 29 times. Wins so far? Zero.
At the 2018 Globes, the rebooted comedy will be up for best television series — musical or comedy for the seventh time, and Eric McCormack will have a sixth opportunity to write a thank-you speech.
As for the rest of the cast, Debra Messing and Sean Hayes have each been nominated six times, for actress and actor in a lead role and supporting role in a comedy or musical series, respectively. Megan Mullally has been nominated four times for supporting actress in a comedy or musical series.
The Primetime Emmy Awards have treated “Will & Grace” more kindly, with 16 wins out of a total 83 nominations. Mullally, Hayes and McCormack each have one acting Emmy statue in hand, and Messing has two.
Sorry, 'Star Wars' fans – 'The Last Jedi' wasn't eligible for a Golden Globes nomination
Given the early raves director Rian Johnson’s “Star Wars: The Last Jedi” received at its premiere Saturday in Los Angeles, some fans may have been looking to see if the film would receive any love in the Golden Globes nominations.
Alas, the latest installment in the “Star Wars” saga, in theaters Friday, was not screened for the Hollywood Press Assn. in time for it to be in contention for this year’s awards.
Because the most recent films in the franchise are traditionally kept under wraps until shortly before they’re released during the mid-December window, qualifying in time for Globes consideration has been something of an afterthought. (Dec. 4 was this year’s official consideration cut-off date.)
The Walt Disney Co. also held back showing 2015’s “The Force Awakens” and last year’s “Rogue One” for the HFPA, rendering those films similarly ineligible for consideration. (“Last Jedi” will, however, be eligible for Oscar consideration. “Force Awakens” received five Oscar nominations and “Rogue One” earned two.)
While smaller films can get a potential box office boost from a Globes nod, Disney and Lucasfilm clearly believe that, when it comes to “Star Wars,” the franchise has ample Force on its own, thanks very much.
Frankie Shaw of 'SMILF' says she 'can't believe' the Golden Globe nominations for her show
I can’t believe it! What started as a little short film I shot in my friend’s bedroom turned into this. I am so honored for the show to be recognized and for our name to be up there with all of these amazingly creative and talented people.
Thank you to Showtime for believing in us, and thank you thank you to the Hollywood Foreign Press!!!
Alison Brie processed her Golden Globes nomination with a kick
Alison Brie may play a character in need of a career boost on TV, but she’s doing just fine in real life.
The “GLOW” actress was among the actors who got good news when the Golden Globe nominations were announced early Monday.
Brie was nominated for lead actress in a musical or comedy for her Netflix series role as Ruth Wilder, a struggling actress looking for her big break who finds her way into a female wrestling show. Brie is nominated alongside Pamela Adlon (“Better Things”), Rachel Brosnahan (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"), Issa Rae (“Insecure”) and Frankie Shaw (“SMILF”).
We spoke to Brie by phone while she was in her trailer preparing for a day of shooting on the second season of “GLOW.”
An obvious question to get out of the way: How did you get the news?
I was running out the door to go to work. And I ran in to kiss my husband goodbye, and he had it streaming on his phone. And he was like, the Golden Globe nominations are happening right now. And I was like, oh my God, well, I gotta go. I gave him a kiss and then we heard my name right then. And then we just looked at each other and screamed and like kicked our legs. We did kicks. I was jumping up and down. I was like, “I have to go to work!” I was late.
How were you greeted on set?
No one is here! I’m the first person here. I was jumping up and down with the hair and makeup people. I’ll be shooting here all day. I’m sure I’ll be doing more happy dancing here with my co-stars because I’ve never worked with a more supportive group. I just can’t wait for all the girls to get here so I can jump and down with all of them.
Does a Golden Globe nomination cure soreness?
Oh my God, it’s funny you ask because I did wake up super-sore today, and I was so tired and thinking, how will I get through this day? And then I got this jolt of energy and was doing kicks. So many kicks.
How would Ruth Wilder take the news, if she were the one nominated?
Crying. Tears of joy everywhere. She’s practiced this speech thousands of times. I picture her taking a private moment — Ruth doesn’t have very many friends she could be celebrating this with. I picture her running into a bathroom and just bursting into tears.
When the show starts, Ruth is frustrated with her career, and the kind of parts she is auditioning for — a criticism women in the industry still face.
I think that’s one of the great things about our show, that it’s offering so many incredible roles for women. I think that’s one of the great things about our show. We have 14 female regulars on our show. Even looking at the nominations today, you see how many amazing roles there are for women today. But it’s a constant battle. We’re always trying to move forward and diversify and create more interesting roles for women. Actresses will always be looking for something more interesting than “the wife” or “the girlfriend” parts. It’s an exciting time because we’re seeing those opportunities be less hard to find. There can always be more.
And, I’ll say, it was life-changing being on a show with a predominantly female cast. And having women at the top and so many women behind the camera changed the way we all worked. It was a really comfortable set. It was a really ego-free set all of the time. Very collaborative, open and free. I think that enabled myself and all the women to take bigger risks with our performances.
You’ve talked about how much you wanted this part and about the audition process. Why did you fight so hard to play Ruth? What did you see in her?
I loved the writing so much and, I guess, I just realized opportunities like this don’t come around all that often where you find a role in which you are going to showcase every tool in your actor’s toolbox. And this was that show. For a long time, I felt like: I have more to show you, if you’d only let me. This show, certainly, was that opportunity for me.
The show hit Netflix just as we were starting see the rumblings of a feminist revolution taking shape. What’s it been like working on Season 2, being a part of a show like this — of women demanding to be heard and seen in a male-driven world?
I feel like we’re really on the right side of history. More than anything, I think I feel relieved and grateful that I get to come to work in such a safe and encouraging environment — working with all these women on material that I really believe in. The stuff that we’re reading about every day did not exist on this set. And, if anything, we’re creating a forum to talk about that through the art that we’re making. So in that way, too, it’s really gratifying.
Golden Globe nominee Emma Stone thanks 'game-changing human being' Billie Jean King
Thank you to the HFPA for this honor and thank you beyond measure to the one and only Billie Jean King.
She is a brilliant, brave and game-changing human being, and I wish to be half the woman she is someday. I share this with the whole cast and crew of “Battle of the Sexes,” a film I feel very lucky to have been a part of.
Christopher Plummer nominated after replacing Kevin Spacey in 'All the Money in the World'
The HFPA would like you to know that they saw “All the Money in the World.” The movie picked up a surprise three Golden Globes nominations Monday morning, for Christopher Plummer as supporting actor but also Michelle Williams for actress in a drama and Ridley Scott for director.
Considering Plummer was only announced as being a part of the movie a little more than a month ago, his recognition by the Globes may the fastest turnaround on record from performance to nomination.
The film was pulled from its slot on the closing night of the AFI Fest in the wake of sexual harassment allegations against actor Kevin Spacey, originally cast in the role of oil tycoon J. Paul Getty. In short order it was announced that Scott was going to replace Spacey with Plummer through reshoots while still getting the movie finished in time for a late December release.
An unfinished version of the film is reported to have been screened for the Hollywood Foreign Press Assn. last week. Press screenings of the final cut are expected to begin in earnest later this week.
'Greatest Showman' stars, Issa Rae, Seth Rogen and more weigh in on Golden Globe nominations
Gratitude, kudos and incredulity reigned on social media after the Golden Globe nominations were announced Monday morning.
The film and television nominees were thankful, the costars gave props to one another and the snubbed — and those who recognized them — voiced their grievances with the Hollywood Foreign Press Assn. following the early morning announcement.
Hugh Jackman and Zendaya, the stars of the musical “The Greatest Showman,” delighted in the film’s multiple nominations, as did “The Disaster Artist’s” Seth Rogen and the team behind Disney and Pixar's animated crowd-pleaser “Coco.”
LIST: The 2018 Golden Globe Award nominees
However, much online chatter was devoted to Jordan Peele’s directorial debut, “Get Out,” being snubbed in the screenplay and director categories (though it did earn nods in the best picture and lead actor categories). Similarly, romantic comedy “The Big Sick” was completely shut out, and few people of color were nominated in the marquee film categories.
Here’s a look at what a few of them had to say:
Hosted by Seth Meyers, the 75th Golden Globes will air live on NBC on Jan. 7.