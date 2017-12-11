Michelle Williams gives thanks for her 'All the Money in the World' nomination and a shout-out to 'Greatest Showman' castmates

The 2018 Golden Globes nominations have been announced. The top film nominee is Guillermo del Toro’s romantic fantasy “The Shape of Water” with seven nominations and, with multiple nominations for “Call Me By Your Name” and “The Post,” there’s a wide range of choices and no clear front-runner. And thanks to HBO’s “Big Little Lies,” leading the TV field with six, followed by shows like FX’s “Feud: Bette and Joan” and “The Handmaid’s Tale” on Hulu, stories about women are taking center stage. Here is the Los Angeles Times’ complete coverage of the nominations including the full list of nominees, reactions, snubs, surprises and more.