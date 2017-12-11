Saoirse Ronan on her Golden Globes nomination for 'Lady Bird' and how Greta Gerwig 'should win all the awards'

A Golden Globe nominee in previous years for her work in “Brooklyn” and “Atonement,” Saoirse Ronan was recognized by the Hollywood Foreign Press Assn. on Monday morning for her portrayal of the title character in “Lady Bird.” A vivid account of a mother-daughter relationship, the film is also a contender for best picture in the musical or comedy category.

Below, Ronan shares her secrets to having fun at awards shows as well as “Lady Bird” and its writer-director, Greta Gerwig.

Where are you?

I’m back in Ireland now -- just outside of Dublin. It's 20 past four. I’m having a glass of Prosecco and my dog is laying next to me. We think she’s a west Highland terrier and golden retriever. She's asleep, so she doesn't seem too excited. My mam is lighting candles to set the mood.

Will she come to the Globes with you?

Yeah. [To her] Mam, you'll come to the Golden Globes? She says 'maybe.' She might have to look after the dog.

Did you finally see "Lady Bird" with her?

Yes, and it was amazing. I said to her before we went in -- "OK, mom, let's go to a regular screening and see it with a normal audience -- not film people. Every screening has been pretty packed, so forgive me if I have to keep my head down when we go into the cinema." I'm preparing to go into the theater in disguise, and there were like six people in the whole cinema.

But she absolutely loved it, and the thing that stayed with her the most was Laurie's performance and how well she captured what it was to be a mother.

But you've said you guys didn't butt heads quite as much as Lady Bird and her mom, right?

No. I wish I was as ballsy as Lady Bird — but I'm sure mam wouldn't have appreciated me throwing myself out of the car.

You're a veteran of award shows at this point -- do you still get excited by nominations?



It definitely doesn't lose its sparkle. If it's a film you really loved, it's even more exciting. Over the last month or so, Greta and I have gotten to share in all this.



Greta didn't get nominated for directing, nor did any female filmmakers. How do you feel about that?

I think Greta should win all the awards and she's deserving of them all. Not only because it's her first film and it's so impressive, but this is the first time she's officially done it on her own. I mean this without being biased, really — she’s made a film that even technically speaking is spot-on.

I think it's really important we got the best picture nomination. That is essentially hers, so she has been represented in that way. But I guess it's an onward journey to make sure that female filmmakers are being represented. I think the people who have been nominated -- even like myself and Emma Stone -- we can all go out there with our heads held high, because the talk of the town right now are the great female filmmakers.



What's your trick to having fun at award shows?

You have to bring someone that you know you're going to have fun with. So I would usually bring my mam or one of my best mates, and whenever I've brought them with me I end up having so much fun. It's great if you win, but it's also totally fine if you don't because you're going to have a few drinks and see people you like. And you can go off afterwards and have a laugh.

I've gone to McDonald's or In-N-Out after award shows and that's been the best part of the night.

How was your experience hosting "Saturday Night Live" recently?

It was weird, because "SNL" is sort of a combination of being on a film set and being in the theater. Once you get through the monologue, you're fine. With the clothing changes, you're basically just thrown from one place to the next, and you have to stand there as they pull things off you and bring you over to the set. You get such a rush from it, you're literally just sprinting from set to set.