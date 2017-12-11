Golden Globes embrace big stars portraying real people

Susan Sarandon as Bette Davis and Jessica Lange as Joan Crawford in FX's limited series "Feud: Bette and Joan."

With Monday’s announcement of the 2018 Golden Globe nominations, it seems clear that nothing can measure up to famous people playing famous people.

Keep in mind that the following nominations don’t include artists nominated for nominally playing fictionalized versions of themselves, including Aziz Ansari in “Master of None,” Issa Rae in “Insecure” or Pamela Adlon in “Better Things.”

Take a look at who got nominated for playing whom in what:

Television

Robert De Niro as Bernie Madoff in “The Wizard of Lies”

Claire Foy as Queen Elizabeth II in “The Crown”

Jessica Lange as Joan Crawford in “Feud: Bette and Joan”

Alfred Molina as Robert Aldrich in “Feud: Bette and Joan”

Michelle Pfeiffer as Ruth Madoff in “The Wizard of Lies”

Geoffrey Rush as Albert Einstein in “Genius”

Susan Sarandon as Bette Davis in “Feud: Bette and Joan”

Movies