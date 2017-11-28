'Game of Thrones' gets its first Grammy nomination

In a reflection of the current state of pop, in which hip-hop and urban music are the dominating forces, artists such as Jay-Z, Kendrick Lamar, Childish Gambino and Bruno Mars are among the top nominees the 60th Grammy Awards, to be held Jan. 28 from Madison Square Garden in New York.
|Tracy Brown
Winter is coming to the 2018 Grammy Awards: “Game of Thrones” nabbed its first Grammy nomination Tuesday morning.
“Game of Thrones” composer Ramin Djawadi was nominated in the category for score soundtrack for visual media for his work on Season 7 of the hit HBO fantasy series. Djawadi was previously nominated for a Grammy for composing the score of “Iron Man.”
While this is “Thrones’” first Grammy nod, the score from the series has been previously nominated for a Creative Arts Emmy for the Season 4 episode “The Mountain and the Viper.” The music from the series has also been recognized by the International Film Music Critics Assn.; the American Society of Composers, Authors and Publishers; the Hollywood Music in Media Awards and the World Soundtrack Awards.
This is also the first nomination from any of the major critical awards for “Game of Thrones” Season 7, which missed the eligibility period for the 2017 Emmy Awards.
The other nominees in the score soundtrack for visual media category are: Jóhann Jóhannsson for “Arrival,” Hans Zimmer for “Dunkirk,” Benjamin Wallfisch, Pharrell Williams and Hans Zimmer for “Hidden Figures” and Justin Hurwitz for “La La Land.”
“Game of Thrones” will return to HBO for an eighth and final season. A premiere date has not yet been announced.